Man found guilty in home invasion robbery where Independence officer was shot

A 29-year-old man was found guilty Wednesday of committing a home invasion robbery where an Independence police officer was shot.

Joseph E. Wyatt waived his right to a jury trial and was found guilty by Jackson County Circuit Judge Jack Grate of eight felony counts including kidnapping and robbery.

Officer Thomas Wagstaff was one of the Independence police officers who responded to the March 2017 crime. Wagstaff survived a gunshot wound to the head, which authorities previously said may have been from “friendly fire.”

The judge found Wyatt not guilty on a charge of assault on a law enforcement officer.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Wyatt was the first of four men charged in the case to go to trial. Also charged were Ronar Santiago-Torres, Donald E. Nussbaum and James McChan.

Wyatt and another defendant forced their way into a home, tied up the 82-year-old victim, and beat him while trying to get into a safe.

Police were called while the robbery was in progress.

The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle by crashing through the closed garage door as shots were fired, injuring Wagstaff.

The officer has been medically retired from law enforcement as a result of his injuries, said Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

But he was in the courtroom Wednesday and for the first time met the victim of the robbery.

“It was a touching moment to witness and a reminder of the great sacrifice paid by law enforcement officers to keep us safe,” Peters Baker said.

Wyatt faces a possible sentence of life in prison. His sentencing has been scheduled for Feb. 25.