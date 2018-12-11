Woman who stole $1.5 million from Garmin and Black & Veatch loses sentencing appeal

A prison sentence of eight years was upheld Tuesday for a woman who embezzled a combined $1.5 million from two of the Kansas City area’s largest private employers

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the appeal filed by Patricia Webb, who claimed the sentence handed down in U.S. District Court in Kansas City was unreasonable.

Webb, 46, was convicted of stealing more than $1.2 million from Garmin International while working in the Olathe-based company’s payroll department.

After leaving Garmin, she was hired to a similar payroll position with Overland Park-based Black & Veatch, where she embezzled more than $300,000 from the company.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

By sentencing Webb to eight years, District Judge Roseann Ketchmark departed from federal sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum sentence of six years and nine months.

Webb is not scheduled for release from prison until 2023, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.