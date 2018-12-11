Crime

Man tried to run over guard after taking items from Overland Park store, police say

By Glenn E. Rice

December 11, 2018 01:37 PM

Overland Park police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who stole several items from a department store and tried to hit a security guard with a vehicle while fleeing.

The incident happened Nov. 27 at a store in the 6700 block of West 135th Street. The man took several items from the store without paying, according to police.

Once outside, the man threatened to harm a security guard who tried to stop him.

The man got into his vehicle, put it in reverse and drove toward the security guard in an attempt to hit him, police said.

The vehicle sped eastbound through the parking lot and drove away.

On Tuesday police released several photos of the man in an attempt to identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8729 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS-8477.

