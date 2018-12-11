Leawood man is accused of abusing, neglecting dog so much it had to be euthanized

A Leawood man has been charged with animal cruelty, accused of abusing or neglecting his dog so badly it had to be euthanized.
Ibrahim Ozyesil, 20, was booked into the Johnson County jail Monday night and appeared in Johnson County District Court Tuesday afternoon.
Ozyesil pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge.
Court documents allege that the dog suffered abuse or neglect between September 1 and November 15. Available court documents do not provide details about the alleged abuse.
As a condition of his bond, Ozyesil cannot have contact with any animals. Bond was set at $10,000 and his next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 20.
