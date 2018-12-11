Pharmacy tech sentenced for stealing fentanyl from University of Kansas Hospital

A former pharmacy technician at the University of Kansas Hospital has been placed on probation for stealing numerous doses of the painkiller fentanyl.
Heydon G. White was also ordered to pay $4,300 in restitution at his sentencing Monday in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan.
White, 37, of Stilwell, was caught after an internal audit showed he was responsible for handling a high number of intravenous bags containing the drug and saline, according to federal prosecutors.
In addition to the federal prosecution, the Kansas Board of Pharmacy revoked White’s license. The board noted the theft of 483 bags of fentanyl, according to prosecutors.
