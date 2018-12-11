Piper High student in custody after allegedly making threats about school shooting

A Piper High School student was in custody Tuesday morning after he was allegedly overheard making threats about bringing a gun to the Kansas City, Kan., school and shooting others, according to police.
The student allegedly told others “how he was going to bring guns to school so he could shoot people,” Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Zeigler announced in a tweet.
Police were able to locate the student and took him into custody without incident. The student’s parents were “very cooperative” with officers, Zeigler said.
In a post on its Facebook page, the Piper School District said that it became aware Monday night of new information concerning a possible threat to student safety on Tuesday at the high school, which is located at 4400 N. 107th St. in Kansas City, Kan.
The district alerted police and they are investigating, the district said.
“Student safety is the number one priority of the Piper School District and takes all threats to student safety and school security very seriously,” the district said. “At this time, the school district is cooperating with local law enforcement on the investigation.”
