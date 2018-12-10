Teller admits embezzlement from Leavenworth savings and loan

A former teller pleaded guilty Monday to embezzling $13,000 from the Leavenworth savings and loan where she worked.
Theresa Williams, 49, stole the money over a six-year period from 2010 to 2016 while working at the Mutual Savings Association, according to court documents and a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
She covered the thefts by falsifying office records.
Williams, of Leavenworth, was indicted by a federal grand jury in September. Her sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 25.
