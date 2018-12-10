Crime

Teller admits embezzlement from Leavenworth savings and loan

By Tony Rizzo

December 10, 2018 01:46 PM

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated Dec. 3, 2018.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated Dec. 3, 2018.
By

A former teller pleaded guilty Monday to embezzling $13,000 from the Leavenworth savings and loan where she worked.

Theresa Williams, 49, stole the money over a six-year period from 2010 to 2016 while working at the Mutual Savings Association, according to court documents and a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

She covered the thefts by falsifying office records.

Williams, of Leavenworth, was indicted by a federal grand jury in September. Her sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 25.

Tony Rizzo

Tony Rizzo covers federal and state courts for The Kansas City Star, where he has been a reporter for more than 30 years. He is a Kansas City native and veteran of the U.S. Army. He can be reached at 816-234-4435.

  Comments  