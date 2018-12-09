Surveillance video shows burglars smash window, ransack Shawnee vape store

After a burglary at a Shawnee vape store early Friday morning was caught on surveillance video, the store owner released the footage in hopes that the thieves will be caught.
The video shows two people breaking into Flat Land Vapes at 6212 Nieman Road, about 4:30 a.m. on Friday.
It was the third time the store has been broken into this year, according to the owner, Eric McPherson.
The burglars made off with about $1,000 in merchandise but cost him more than twice as much in damage after breaking a front window.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Anyone with information about the burglary can call the Shawnee Police Department at 913-631-2150.
Comments