Argument during party at Kansas City house leads to shooting that seriously injures 2

A double shooting during a party at a Kansas City home early Sunday seriously injured two people, according to police.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 5 a.m. at a home in the 7000 block of South Benton Avenue.
While on the way, police learned that two shooting victims had been driven to a hospital.
Witnesses told police that, before the shooting, a party was going on at the house. An argument broke out, followed by gunfire, police said.
Two people were struck by the gunfire and were in serious condition at the hospital, police said.
