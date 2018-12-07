Mission man charged in crash that killed the woman who was his motorcycle passenger

A 42-year-old Mission man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for a motorcycle crash in Shawnee that killed his passenger in June.
Sierra Crooks, 35, was riding on the motorcycle operated by Fredrick Wilson Kane when she was killed in the crash on June 25 near Johnson Drive and Barker Road.
Kane was booked into the Johnson County Jail on Friday. His bond was set at $250,000.
The charges filed in Johnson County District Court allege that he was driving under the influence or that he recklessly caused her death.
