Guns, Tasers and radios stolen from unmarked police car in Kansas City; teens charged

Two Kansas City teenagers are facing federal gun charges after a spree of crimes including the theft of firearms and police equipment from an unmarked patrol car.
Leronte Swinton and Carvon Brown, both 19, are charged in U.S. District Court in Kansas City with illegal possession of stolen firearms.
They are suspects in numerous car break-ins and thefts throughout the Kansas City area, according to documents filed in federal court.
The patrol car was parked in the driveway of a south Kansas City home on Nov. 10 when it was broken into.
An AR-15 rifle, a .40-caliber handgun and a 12-gauge shotgun were stolen. Two Tasers, two bullet-resistant vests and two hand-held radios were also taken, according to the documents.
Investigators determined that the suspects were driving a black Ford Fusion and learned that the same car was involved in “numerous other thefts,” the documents allege.
On Thanksgiving day, police in Raymore were called to investigate reports of numerous thefts from vehicles. Suspects in that case were driving a 2017 Buick Verano.
Police pursued the vehicle, but it eluded them.
On Nov. 27, officers found both the Buick and a black Ford Fusion parked in the driveway of a house near 77th Street and the Paseo.
Officers obtained a warrant to place a GPS tracking device on the Ford. After the device was placed, it was tracked to Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties, where numerous thefts from autos were reported on Dec. 1.
Kansas City, Kan., police chased the Ford until it drove back into Missouri.
As it approached the house on 77th Street, Kansas City police tried to stop the car, but it fled and officers stopped the pursuit because of the weather conditions at the time.
The tracking device showed that the car stopped at two gas stations, and police obtained surveillance videos from those businesses that showed Swinton and Brown in the vehicle, according to the documents.
The Ford was later found abandoned in Kansas City, Kan.
On Monday, police served a search warrant at the house on 77th Street and arrested Swinton and Brown.
Inside the house, they recovered a 9mm handgun that had been stolen in Kansas City, Kan., on Dec. 1 and a box of shotgun ammunition, the .40-caliber handgun, a Taser and a rifle case stolen from the patrol car on Nov. 10.
