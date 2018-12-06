Former Kansas City teacher faces new child rape charge in Johnson County

New child sex crime charges have been filed in Johnson County against a former Kansas City teacher previously charged with similar crimes last summer.
Randall K. Carter II taught at the Lee A. Tolbert Academy charter school before he was charged in May in Johnson County District Court with multiple sex crimes involving two child victims.
School officials said the children were not students at the school.
Carter, 42, was free on bond in that case but was arrested again Friday and charged with rape, aggravated indecent liberties and sodomy.
The new charges involve a third victim not included in the previous accusations. The third child was born in 2002, according to Johnson County court records, and the new allegations date back to 2012.
Bond for Carter in the new case was set at $500,000. During a Thursday court hearing a judge denied his request for a lower bond.
Both cases were investigated by police in Overland Park, where Carter lived.
