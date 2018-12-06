Schools on lockdown in Overland Park as police search for fleeing suspects

A search for two suspects who fled from police has prompted the lockdown of two schools in Overland Park.
John Diemer Elementary School and Indian Woods Middle School were both placed on lockdown Thursday morning.
Overland Park police spokesman Officer John Lacy said the chase began in Kansas City before the suspect vehicle crossed the state line into Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol joined the pursuit.
The suspect vehicle stopped in the 10000 block of Horton Street and two suspects fled on foot.
Lacy said one suspect went to the west and the other ran to the east.
Police took one suspect into custody shortly after 9 a.m.
Police have set up a perimeter and are searching. Lacy said he did not know what prompted the pursuit.
