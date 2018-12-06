Police investigating a double shooting find truck with a trailer crashed into KC home

Officers responding to calls of shots being fired early Thursday found two victims with gunshot wounds and a truck with a trailer crashed into a east Kansas City home.
The shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. Thursday near Ninth Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.
Officers were sent to the area after dispatchers received several calls about shots being fired. Arriving officers found the truck and trailer crashed into a house.
The driver of the truck had a gunshot wound and was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A second victim was found in the backyard of the house with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police said they did not have any suspect information.
Anyone with information about the double shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Comments