Z-Trip driver in Kansas City is shot and injured, police investigate

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

December 05, 2018 10:26 AM

A driver for the Z-Trip ride service was shot and injured Tuesday evening in the 900 block of Benton Boulevard in Kansas City, according to police.

Police responded to the shooting shortly after 8:30 p.m. Arriving officers found the driver, a woman in her 50s, sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment and remained in serious condition Wednesday.

Details of how the shooting happened were not immediately available. Police did not have a detailed description of the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

