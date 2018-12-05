Z-Trip driver in Kansas City is shot and injured, police investigate

A driver for the Z-Trip ride service was shot and injured Tuesday evening in the 900 block of Benton Boulevard in Kansas City, according to police.
Police responded to the shooting shortly after 8:30 p.m. Arriving officers found the driver, a woman in her 50s, sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
She was taken to a hospital for treatment and remained in serious condition Wednesday.
Details of how the shooting happened were not immediately available. Police did not have a detailed description of the shooter.
Anyone with information is asked call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Comments