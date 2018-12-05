Video shows sparks fly in rush hour police chase on Interstate 70 in KCK

A police pursuit during Wednesday morning’s rush hour in Kansas City, Kan., came to an end with the fleeing car spraying sparks along Interstate 70 while it was driven on its rims.
The chase began shortly after 7 a.m. when the Kansas Highway Patrol tried to stop the car for traffic violations on southbound Interstate 435 near Holliday Drive.
The car fled and circled around the Kansas Speedway before getting onto eastbound Interstate 70.
Kansas City Scout traffic cameras showed the car leading numerous police cars on the chase. Shortly before the end of the chase, a shower of sparks could be seen coming from the car.
The driver was taken into custody near 78th Street.
The chase caused traffic to back up along eastbound I-70 near I-435.
