17-year-old charged in Labor Day double shooting at new Sun Fresh grocery store in KC

Jackson County prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old in a double shooting at a Midtown grocery store on Labor Day that injured two people.

Santavion Metcalf of Kansas City faces two counts of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the Sept. 3 shooting at the new Sun Fresh Market in the Linwood Shopping Center at Linwood Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.

The shooting raised safety concerns for the grocery store, which opened to the public in June as part of an ongoing effort to revitalize the Prospect Avenue corridor. The city invested $17 million in the new development.

A man and a teenage girl were injured in the shooting. The store had held its grand opening about three weeks earlier.

Days after the shootings, a teen was charged in Jackson County Family Court in connection with the shooting.

According to court records, it appeared the shooting happened after Metcalf exchanged words with one of the victims. The shootings were captured on surveillance video, according to prosecutors.

The teenage girl told investigators that she worked at the store bagging groceries. The girl said she was putting away baskets in the front of the store when she heard several gunshots. She ran to the back of the store for safety and realized that she had been shot in the thigh, prosecutors say.

Kansas City police later said the girl was not the intended target.

A man who was shot said he was at the store buying groceries for a family cookout. As he was leaving, the man said, he turned around and saw Metcalf point a gun at him and shoot.

The man pulled a 10mm Glock handgun from his waistband and returned gunfire. He fell to the ground and told several people that he had been shot and to call for an ambulance, according to court records.

A witness later told investigators that, while she and her grandchildren were at the store shopping, she saw the adult male victim and Metcalf briefly speak to each other.

Metcalf raced out of the store immediately after the shooting. He was arrested several days later.