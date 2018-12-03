Man caught with 471 pounds of marijuana on I-70 in Kansas gets prison sentence

A Minnesota man caught driving through Kansas with 471 pounds of marijuana was sentenced Monday to one year and nine months in prison.
Mark Berg, 40, of Coon Rapids, Minn., pleaded guilty earlier this year in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan., to possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
The drugs were found last December after a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper pulled Berg’s vehicle over on Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County, west of Salina.
Available court documents don’t say where Berg obtained the drugs or where he was taking them.
But according to his plea agreement, he admitted that the drugs were meant for distribution.
