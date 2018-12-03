If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

By
Road rage shooting in Overland Park prompts search for driver of SUV

By Joe Robertson

jrobertson@kcstar.com

December 03, 2018 11:49 AM

Police are asking for help identifying a motorist who fired several gunshots from an SUV at another vehicle in an apparent burst of road rage last month in Overland Park.

Overland Park police on Monday released a surveillance image of a white GMC Yukon Denali XL whose driver fired a gun during the altercation about 10 p.m. on Nov. 23 on southbound U.S. 69 while approaching 103rd Street.

The SUV displayed a 60-day license tag and had a black luggage rack with a black brush guard mounted on the front.

The driver of the other vehicle was not hit by the gunfire, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 913-344-8742 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

