Road rage shooting in Overland Park prompts search for driver of SUV

Police are asking for help identifying a motorist who fired several gunshots from an SUV at another vehicle in an apparent burst of road rage last month in Overland Park.
Overland Park police on Monday released a surveillance image of a white GMC Yukon Denali XL whose driver fired a gun during the altercation about 10 p.m. on Nov. 23 on southbound U.S. 69 while approaching 103rd Street.
The SUV displayed a 60-day license tag and had a black luggage rack with a black brush guard mounted on the front.
The driver of the other vehicle was not hit by the gunfire, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 913-344-8742 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
