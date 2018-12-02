Stolen truck rams Cass County Sheriff’s Office SUV, deputy fires shot during chase

The driver of a stolen truck, fleeing from authorities Sunday morning, rammed a Cass County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle at the end of a chase.
One deputy shot at the suspect, hitting the truck. The suspect then stopped and was taken into custody.
Cass County sheriff’s deputies had responded to the area of 203rd Street and South Pryor Road, southeast of Pleasant Hill, on a report of a truck, trailer and ATV stolen from a residence.
The victim had followed the stolen truck until deputies arrived and attempted to stop the driver. The driver, however, fled from deputies.
At one point during the pursuit, the trailer detached from the stolen truck. Deputies tried to stop the truck by deploying a tire deflation device near 235th Street and South Shaffer Road, north of Harrisonville.
The driver allegedly drove off the road toward the deputies and rammed their patrol vehicle. One deputy fired at the suspect, striking the truck. The suspect was not hit by the gunshot.
The suspect stopped and was taken into custody. The deputies were not injured.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.
