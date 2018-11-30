Murder charges filed in Overland Park traffic crash that killed two young men

Murder charges were filed Friday against a man who was allegedly racing with another driver before a traffic crash that killed two people in Overland Park.

Bradley E. Woodworth, 45, who was initially charged with leaving the scene of the October 6 crash, is now facing two additional charges of reckless second-degree murder.

The wreck near the intersection of 151st and Stearns streets killed 18-year-old Matthew Bloskey and 20-year-old Samuel Siebuhr.

According to Johnson County District Court documents, a witness told police that a van, allegedly driven by Woodworth, and a Toyota Avalon, driven by Siebuhr, were speeding and jockeying for position heading eastbound on 151st Street.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

As they passed the witness in his vehicle, the van and Toyota made contact with each other.

The Avalon, spun out of control and went over the median and entered the westbound lanes of 151st Street.