Olathe man fined for importing Asian leopard cats

An Olathe man was sentenced Thursday to pay a $5,000 fine for illegally importing Asian leopard cats.
Lawrence Payne, 34, pleaded guilty in October to one count of violating the Endangered Species Act, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas.
Payne had applied to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a breeding license for the Asian leopard cats. When investigators served a search warrant at Payne’s house, they found three of the animals, which are considered an endangered species under federal law. They are a small wild cat native to Asia.
Payne admitted importing the animals, according to the press release.
