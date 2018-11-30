Gun found during Independence homicide probe lands KC-area man in federal prison

A Raytown man was sentenced Thursday to 16 years in prison for illegally possessing guns, including one found during an Independence homicide investigation.
Quentin Posey was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Kansas City where he had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Posey, 29, was charged in October 2016 with illegally possessing a .38-caliber handgun, but was released on bond pending trial.
He was still on bond on Dec. 4, 2016, when a man was fatally shot in an Independence parking lot.
According to federal court documents, Independence detectives began looking for Posey to talk to him about the killing.
They traced him to an apartment in southeast Kansas City. He was arrested there on Dec. 13, 2016, and officers recovered a 9mm handgun, according to the documents.
Posey has prior felony convictions in North Carolina and Virginia, according to court records, and cannot legally possess a firearm.
When questioned by detectives, he denied any knowledge of the Independence homicide, according to the documents.
