67-year-old accused of sexual contact with children in Cass Co. faces a dozen charges

A 67-year-old man was recently booked into the Cass County jail with a dozen felony charges after court records said he sexually assaulted two girls while playing a “truth-or-dare” game.
Donald G. Shaver, of Coleman, Okla., is charged with eight counts of statutory sodomy or attempted sodomy and four counts of child molestation. He was booked into jail earlier this month.
According to court records, the incident happened in Harrisonville during Independence Day weekend in 2017.
The girls, who were 10 and 12 years old at the time, told a Cass County deputy that Shaver made them perform sex acts and touched them inappropriately.
A third child told the deputy he saw Shaver making sexual contact with the girls while they were all playing a game of “truth-or-dare.” In a separate interview with authorities, the child said he witnessed Shaver make sexual contact with the girls more than once.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agreed to help with the investigation of the incident, and according to court records, Shaver spoke with an investigator in September 2017.
In the interview, Shaver described the children touching his genitals “briefly, every once in a while” as they played various “games,” court records said.
In a reply to an investigator’s question about the alleged sexual contact, Shaver described telling the children, “this is not what we’re supposed to be doin’ ... Everybody let’s go to bed. Let’s forget about this,” court records said.
Charges against Shaver were filed in October, and his bond was set at $50,000 cash. He was taken into custody earlier this month, and remains in jail.
A judge has entered a not guilty plea in the case, which is pending in Cass County Circuit Court.
R. Aaron Hargis, a defense attorney listed for Shaver, declined to comment on the charges.
A case review is scheduled for Jan. 17.
