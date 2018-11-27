KCPD warns of phone scam, callers demanding bail money for grandchildren

Kansas City police are warning the public that scammers are calling people around the city, using the Police Department’s phone number to try to con people out of money.
The Police Department said Tuesday it has received nearly 100 calls about the scam, but so far has not identified anyone who lost money.
The scam apparently works by mimicking the Police Department’s main administrative phone number.
People answering calls from the spoofed number are told that their grandson, granddaughter or another relative is in trouble. The scammers demand money to bail the relative out of jail.
“We first learned of this today (Tuesday) when we were notified by our communications unit they were receiving call backs from people who had received calls,” said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a police spokesman. “If people receive a suspicious call they should hang up immediately.”
Spoofing a phone number is common practice for criminals, he said.
“These attempts are nearly impossible to investigate due to the anonymity provided by the technology used to commit the spoofing,” Becchina said.
Police officials said they would never make such a phone call.
“No legitimate organization would request payment over the phone by credit card or gift card any time,” Becchina said.
Anyone who thinks they are a victim of the scam can make a report by visiting a police station and completing a report.
