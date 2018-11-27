Inmate’s death on Thanksgiving at Leavenworth Detention Center investigated by police

The death of an inmate at a privately-run federal prison facility in Leavenworth is being investigated, according to authorities.

An attorney for Dillon Lane Reed said he was notified of his client’s death last Thursday, but has not yet heard any details of the circumstances or cause of death.

Reed, 29, was being held at the Leavenworth Detention Center on federal drug charges, according to U.S. District Court records.

The facility is operated by CoreCivic, a Tennessee-based company formerly known as Corrections Corporation of America.

A CoreCivic spokeswoman referred questions to the U.S. Marshals Service, which contracts with the company to house federal prisoners awaiting trial and sentencing.

The marshals service confirmed that Reed died on Thanksgiving and an autopsy had been conducted. The marshals service said the Leavenworth Police Department was conducting a death investigation.