Leawood bank robber caught by fingerprint left behind on note

A Leawood bank robber who was caught when he left a fingerprint on a note to a teller demanding money pleaded guilty Monday in federal court.
Lorenzo A. Moore, 48, of Kansas City, admitted to robbing the BMO Harris Bank at 8840 State Line Road in Leawood on July 11, 2017.
Moore handed a note to a teller and claimed to be armed with a gun and a bomb, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan.
An analyst at the Johnson County Crime Lab was able to obtain a fingerprint from the note and link it to Moore, who had two prior convictions for bank robbery, according to the documents.
Moore will be sentenced on Jan. 14. He faces up to 25 years in prison.
Comments