‘That would not be fun’: Escapee nabbed after 4 days in KCK still wearing handcuffs

Police may not know much about how an escapee re-arrested Sunday afternoon by Kansas City, Kan, officers spent his four days on the run.

But, seeing that he was still wearing the same set of handcuffs, they figure it must not have been too comfortable.

“It would be absolutely horrible,” Kansas City, Kan., Police spokesman Officer T.J. Tomasic said. “That would not be fun.”

The 42-year-old man was wanted for outstanding warrants when officers first apprehended him in the 100 block of North 77th Street Wednesday night.

He apparently managed to work his cuffed hands from behind his back underneath his body to his front — something most people can’t do, Tomasic said.

Most KCK police vehicles have windows and locks that cannot be operated from the back seat, but this time the arrested man was likely in a spare car and was able to get out and flee in an unknown direction, he said.

Sunday afternoon, officers spotted the man driving near South 18th Street and Pacific Avenue. After a short pursuit, the man surrendered near North 38th Street and Interstate 70.

Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted about the recapture Sunday afternoon.

He did not want too specific on how the man got his handcuffs to the front of his body, Zeigler said, because “I don’t want to give details to any bad guys who might be reading this.”