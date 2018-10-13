Three boys removed from home as Gardner couple faces endangerment charges

Two Gardner people face child endangerment charges after authorities found three young boys living in allegedly unhealthy conditions in their mobile home.
Ethan Ohmer, 23, and Angel Newton, 21, were arrested Wednesday and each charged with three counts of aggravated endangering a child. Police took action after the couple’s neighbors reported that the three children were living amid filth and mold. The complaints do not say whether the two are parents of the children.
The boys — ages 4 years, 2 years and 10 months old — were taken into state custody and examined at a hospital.
After court appearances on Friday, Ohmer and Newton were released on $5,000 bond each and ordered to have no contact with the children. Another court date was set for Thursday.
