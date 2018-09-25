Gunshot wound in leg leaves man dead after disturbance at south KC home

A man brought to a Kansas City hospital with a gunshot wound in his leg Monday night died from his injuries, according to police.
Police were first called shortly after 11 p.m. about a disturbance at a home in the 10700 block of Stark Avenue in south Kansas City.
Soon after, police were alerted that someone had brought a male gunshot victim from the home to St. Joseph Medical Center.
The bullet that struck the man in the leg had apparently hit an artery, and he died at the hospital, police said.
Kansas City police are investigating the death as a homicide.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
