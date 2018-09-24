1,100 pieces of undelivered mail found in KC postal worker’s car trunk after wreck

A former U.S. Postal Service worker in Kansas City has pleaded guilty to a federal charge for not delivering more than 1,100 pieces of mail.
Kurt Colvon Jr., 30, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Kansas City.
According to a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, about 1,115 pieces of mail were found in the trunk of a car that Colvon’s wife was driving when it was involved in a traffic crash last December in Olathe.
The mail was dated from April 2013 to June 2017, according to the plea agreement.
The items in the trunk included a mix of first-class mail, standard mail, parcels and periodicals and had come from postal service stations where Colvon had worked in Kansas City, North, and Lee’s Summit.
“During an interview, the defendant admitted to investigating government agents that he delayed the mail and did not deliver mail when he had a duty to deliver it,” according to the plea agreement.
The charge is a felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
A sentencing date has not been set.
