Belton police seeking carload of men who opened fire on another car

A car full of three or four men followed another car out of a Raymore Wal-Mart Sunday, then opened fire on the car in a Belton intersection.
The car was struck with bullets, but no one was injured, police said, and the gunmen sped away.
The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. at Second Street and East Walnut Street. The escaping car — described as a black late 2000s Ford 500 four-door sedan — left eastbound on Second Street and then north on Ella Street.
The victims drove away westward on Second Street where they then stopped and called police.
The intersection at Walnut was littered with shell casings. The victims said they had a discussion with the men in the other car at the Raymore Wal-Mart, but they did not know them.
Anyone with information is asked to call Belton Det. Jeff Richardson at 816-331-1500.
