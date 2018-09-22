Brian G. Parks, 56, of Harrisonville
Cass County man convicted of murder for 2016 shooting

By Kaitlyn Schwers

September 22, 2018 05:40 PM

A Harrisonville man accused of killing one person and injuring another in a 2016 shooting was convicted of murder in Cass County Circuit Court this week.

Following a three-day trial, a jury found Brian G. Parks, 56, guilty on all counts: first-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The shooting happened Nov. 28, 2016, at a home in the 1000 block of North Independence Street in Harrisonville. Police said they found the body of 42-year-old Tammy L. Christiansen on the floor of the home with a gunshot wound to her forehead.

A surviving victim, Sylvester Harbour, said he was shot in the back during a fight with the suspect. Harbour identified Parks as the gunman.

Parks is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 5.

