Wyandotte County DA charges former deputy with sexual battery against female officer

A former Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputy has been accused of sexual misconduct against another law enforcement officer, the district attorney announced Friday.
John Warczakoski was charged in Wyandotte County District Court with two counts of sexual battery, District Attorney Mark Dupree announced Friday afternoon at a press conference.
According to Dupree, Warczakoski is accused of committing sexual battery against a female law enforcement officer. Dupree said the woman works as an officer at the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office, where Warczakoski worked as a deputy for 12 years. He resigned earlier this week before charges were filed.
The incidents allegedly happened in June and early September while the deputy was on and off duty, the district attorney said.
Because the charges are misdemeanors, Warczakoski was issued a summons. He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 2.
“I would like to commend the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Department and their staff for thoroughly investigating this case,” Dupree said.
“There are nearly 150 deputies in the department, and the alleged action of one individual should in no way should damage the reputation they enjoy in this community ... It is important that men and women who work to keep this community safe as law enforcement officers, those who put their lives on the line daily... that they are able to do so without being sexually assaulted, harassed or battered.”
