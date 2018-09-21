Probation officer finds child porn on KC man’s phone during home visit

A Kansas City man previously convicted of possessing child pornography has pleaded guilty to more child porn charges after his probation officer searched his cell phone.
Travis E. Fleming, who had been released from federal prison in 2015, was caught with child pornography on his phone during a home visit by his probation officer, according to court documents.
Fleming, 44, pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Kansas City to a charge of receiving child pornography over the internet.
According to the court documents, a probation officer found that Fleming had been accessing websites on his cell phone, which was a violation of his terms of parole.
The probation officer also saw images of children who were nude or partially nude and contacted the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to obtain a search warrant.
In a subsequent search of the phone, an investigator found 256 images of child pornography, including pictures of children who appeared to be from five to eight years old being sexually abused by adults, according to the documents.
The charge carries a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison. And Fleming must also pay $3,000 to $5,000 in restitution to each of three children depicted in the pornographic images whose identities are known to authorities.
Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 18.
