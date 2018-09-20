Man robbed tip jar, assaulted employee at Westport Road smoke shop, police say

Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who assaulted a worker at a Westport Road business and stole a tip jar.
Police said the incident occurred about 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 at a KC Smoke & Vape store at 1605 Westport Road.
A man walked into the business and grabbed a tip jar from the counter, according to police.
He allegedly assaulted a female employee as he ran out with the jar.
Police released surveillance photos from the incident and asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
