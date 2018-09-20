If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By

Crime

Man robbed tip jar, assaulted employee at Westport Road smoke shop, police say

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

September 20, 2018 11:54 AM

Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who assaulted a worker at a Westport Road business and stole a tip jar.

Police said the incident occurred about 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 at a KC Smoke & Vape store at 1605 Westport Road.

A man walked into the business and grabbed a tip jar from the counter, according to police.

He allegedly assaulted a female employee as he ran out with the jar.

Police released surveillance photos from the incident and asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

  Comments  