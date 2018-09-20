Lawyer confirms: Half brother of murder suspect Kylr Yust dies in Jackson County jail

The 32-year-old half brother of suspected double murderer Kylr Yust is the Jackson County Detention Center inmate who died Wednesday.

Jackson County officials said the death of Jessep S. Carter was an apparent suicide.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Carter’s death. The Jackson County Department of Corrections is also conducting an internal investigation.

Carter, of Edwards, Mo., was found unconscious just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the county said in a written statement.





“We care about the welfare of all of those who are in our custody, so it’s heartbreaking for all department staff when someone takes their own life,” Department of Corrections Director Diana Turner said in the statement.

“We take each incident seriously and have begun an internal investigation, which is standard protocol. Our thoughts and prayers are with the deceased’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

Carter was being held on a $25,000 cash bond after he was charged on July 2 with second-degree arson.

His attorney, Jeffrey Esparza, said Thursday he was notified by email of his client’s death, but did not know any details.

Esparza said he had been seeking a bond reduction for Carter, who had a court hearing scheduled for Sept. 24.

Carter’s half brother, Yust, is facing murder charges in Cass County for the deaths of two young women, Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky.