Jackson County jail inmate died in apparent suicide Wednesday, officials say

An inmate at the Jackson County Detention Center died Wednesday by what appeared to be a suicide, county officials said in statement.

The inmate was found unresponsive before 4:30 a.m. and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the jail in downtown Kansas City, assisted by the Department of Corrections.

“We care about the welfare of all of those who are in our custody, so it’s heartbreaking for all department staff when someone takes their own life,” Department of Corrections Director Diana Turner said in a statement.

“We take each incident seriously and have begun an internal investigation, which is standard protocol. Our thoughts and prayers are with the deceased’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

Officials have not released the inmate’s name, but online records show an inmate identified as Jessep S. Carter died Wednesday.

VINELink, an online notification network for crime victims, reported that Carter died Wednesday.

Online court records show Carter was in custody at the jail after prosecutors charged him with second-degree arson in July.

Jessep S. Carter, 32, of Edwards, Missouri Jackson County Detention Center

Carter was scheduled to be arraigned in that case on Monday.

Carter was the half-brother of Kylr Yust, who is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions in Cass County.