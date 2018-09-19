KC woman pleads guilty in tax fraud scheme that netted more than $182K in refunds

A Kansas City woman accused of helping people file false income tax returns to claim more than $180,000 in refunds pleaded guilty Wednesday, according to federal prosecutors.
Tanisha Williams, 40, was charged in federal court with filing a false claim with the IRS and wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri said in a news release.
According to prosecutors, Williams recruited people to file federal income tax returns using their own names and Social Security numbers to claim refunds they weren’t entitled to receive. Other times, Williams allegedly used stolen identities to file the returns.
The scheme resulted in $182,410 of fraudulent refunds being issued.
The tax refunds were deposited onto pre-paid debit cards. Some of the money was withdrawn as cash.
As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors said, Williams will be required to pay back $182,410 as restitution. She faces a sentence of up to 25 years in federal prison without parole.
A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.
