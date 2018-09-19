A gunshot victim remained in critical condition Wednesday morning at a Kansas City hospital. The shooting occurred about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of South Benton Avenue. The injuries are life-threatening. This Google Maps Street View photo of the area is from 2014.
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries during shooting in Kansas City neighborhood

By Robert A. Cronkleton

September 19, 2018

A gunshot victim remained in critical condition with life-threatening injuries at a Kansas City hospital Wednesday morning.

Police found the victim while responding to calls regarding shots being fired about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of South Benton Avenue.

The victim was found in front of one of the houses in the neighborhood and was rushed to a hospital.

Police had no suspect information to release.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Robert A. Cronkleton

