Victim suffers life-threatening injuries during shooting in Kansas City neighborhood

A gunshot victim remained in critical condition with life-threatening injuries at a Kansas City hospital Wednesday morning.
Police found the victim while responding to calls regarding shots being fired about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of South Benton Avenue.
The victim was found in front of one of the houses in the neighborhood and was rushed to a hospital.
Police had no suspect information to release.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
