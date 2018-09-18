Pedestrian injured following hit-and-run crash in Johnson County, Mo.

A man who ran out of gas on the highway was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened sometime between 6:30 and 6:45 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 50 near County Road 601 in Johnson County, Mo., the highway patrol said in a tweet.
Sgt. Collin Stosberg, a spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said there have been “no reported witnesses at this point.” Authorities were working to get a description of the suspect vehicle.
Stosberg said the man had run out of fuel and was trying to return to his vehicle when the crash happened.
The man was flown to a hospital in serious condition.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run crash is asked to contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A Headquarters at 816-622-0800.
