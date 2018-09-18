Authorities in Cass County are looking for a man accused of robbing a bank Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. The robbery was reported at Adrian Bank, 302 S.W. Outer Road, in Archie at 11:20 a.m., police said.
Crime

FBI, police looking for man after bank robbery in Cass County

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

September 18, 2018 06:58 PM

Authorities in Cass County are looking for a man accused of robbing a bank Tuesday morning.

The robbery was reported at Adrian Bank, 302 S.W. Outer Road, in Archie at 11:20 a.m., according to a statement from the Archie Police Department.

Police said a man went into the bank, announced a robbery was happening and demanded money.

The man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

The suspect was described by police as a white male, between ages 50 to 60, standing 6 feet tall and weighing between 200 to 225 pounds. Surveillance images showed the suspect was wearing a facial mask, black-framed glasses and a baseball cap.

No arrests have been made.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 816-380-5200.

