FBI, police looking for man after bank robbery in Cass County

Authorities in Cass County are looking for a man accused of robbing a bank Tuesday morning.
The robbery was reported at Adrian Bank, 302 S.W. Outer Road, in Archie at 11:20 a.m., according to a statement from the Archie Police Department.
Police said a man went into the bank, announced a robbery was happening and demanded money.
The man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.
The suspect was described by police as a white male, between ages 50 to 60, standing 6 feet tall and weighing between 200 to 225 pounds. Surveillance images showed the suspect was wearing a facial mask, black-framed glasses and a baseball cap.
No arrests have been made.
The FBI is assisting in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 816-380-5200.
