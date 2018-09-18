One person dead, another fighting for life after double shooting in Independence

Double shooting kills one, critically injures another at Independence apartments

By Robert A. Cronkleton

September 18, 2018

Police were investigating a double shooting early Tuesday in Independence that left one person dead and another person fighting for life.

The shooting occurred about 4 a.m. at The Cedars apartments and townhomes in the 1100 block of Quail Creek Drive.

Arriving officers found one person dead at the scene. The second victim was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information was released by police.

Police continue to investigate the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

