One person dead, another fighting for life after double shooting in Independence

Police were investigating a double shooting early Tuesday in Independence that left one person dead and another person fighting for life.
The shooting occurred about 4 a.m. at The Cedars apartments and townhomes in the 1100 block of Quail Creek Drive.
Arriving officers found one person dead at the scene. The second victim was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information was released by police.
Police continue to investigate the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
