KC police revoke officers’ award for 2013 fatal shooting of unarmed man

The Kansas City Police Department on Monday rescinded a certificate of commendation that had been awarded to two officers involved in a 2014 fatal shooting that is the subject of a federal lawsuit.

The Board of Police Commissioners voted to take back the commendation after deciding that the award included inaccurate language describing the shooting of an unarmed 24-year-old man, according to board president Nathan Garrett.

The award described Officer William Thompson shooting a suspect armed with a handgun. However, the man who was killed, Ryan Stokes, did not have a gun when he died, as police have acknowledged.

Garrett was appointed to the police board in 2017, three years after the award was issued. He said he acted on the commendation discrepancy when it was brought to his attention.

SIGN UP

“I can’t answer the question of why not until now,” Garrett said. “When matters come before me, I’m going to deal with them.”

Garrett said the board’s decision on the award had no bearing on the legality of the shooting, which will be litigated in court.

Another officer at the scene, Tamara Jones, did not shoot. She also received a commendation, which also was rescinded Monday.

Thompson shot Stokes at the conclusion of a foot chase near the Power & Light District about 3 a.m.

At the time Stokes died, he was unarmed. Thompson said he thought he saw a gun in Stokes’ hand when the two crossed paths in a parking lot near 12th and McGee streets. After the shooting, police found a gun in a car next to Stokes’ body.

Stokes’ mother, Narene Stokes-James, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Police Department. That case is pending in federal court. No criminal charges were filed in the shooting.

Stokes-James had previously complained to the Police Department about the inaccuracy of the language in the commendation.

On Monday, she issued a statement saying the awards have caused her family “tremendous pain.”

“Today the Police Department has taken the first step to admitting they lied about my son,” the statement read. “(Officer) Thompson shot my unarmed son in the back and his actions can never be justified.”

Stokes-James said she had not been told in advance of the announcement by the police board.

“I am sad that they did not think enough of me or of my son to invite me to attend this meeting.”

Police have said the shooting was deemed reasonable because Stokes was fleeing from police and Thompson thought he saw a gun in Stokes’ hand.

Witnesses told police they saw Stokes toss away a gun moments before the shooting. Investigators concluded that Stokes put the gun in the car just before he was shot.

A grand jury declined to indict Thompson, and a police shooting panel that reviewed the incident made no recommendations for training or department policy changes.