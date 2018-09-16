Triple shooting at Rhythm & Booze bar in Kansas City injures two men and a woman

Two men and a woman were injured early Sunday when gunfire erupted inside the Rhythm and Booze bar in Kansas City.
Two victims were seriously injured in the shooting. The third victim had injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.
The shooting happened about 2:20 a.m. at the Rhythm & Booze location at 423 Southwest Boulevard.
Witnesses told police that the shooter fired at one of the victims, hitting that person and two others. The shooter then fled from the bar. All three victims were taken to hospitals. The two with life-threatening injuries were said to be in stable condition.
It was unclear what led up to the shooting. No suspect information was available from police.
A manager of the bar was not available to comment Sunday morning.
Rhythm & Booze was founded by Jenn and Rhythm Piatt in December 2009, according to the bar’s website.
The bar touts itself as being “a clean dive bar” with great food and drinks. It’s located in the Westside North neighborhood, near the Crossroads Arts District in downtown Kansas City.
In 2016, Rhythm & Booze opened The BatCave nightclub next door.
