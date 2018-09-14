Two Lawrence High teens arrested after student sells parent’s gun at school

A teenager sold a parent’s gun to another student at Lawrence High School this week, prompting the arrest of both the buyer and seller.
Lawrence High School Principal Matt Brungardt told parents Thursday that the parent reported the sale to the school district and police after discovering a firearm was missing, according to the Lawrence Journal-World.
School resource officers notified school administrators of a potential firearm at school, said Lawrence Police Officer Derrick Smith.
“After investigating the matter, two male juveniles were arrested related to the exchange of a firearm on the school grounds,” Smith said in an email.
The firearm was recovered Friday away from campus.
Disciplinary action had been taken against both students, district spokeswoman Julie Boyle told The Star.
