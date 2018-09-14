Note to criminals: Avoid head-on crash with police car when fleeing robbery

A Kansas City man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years and nine months in prison for a month-long spree of armed robberies.
Curlie Pruitt III, 40, was arrested in December 2016 when the car he was driving collided head-on with an Independence police vehicle.
He and co-defendant Roy L. House Jr. were subsequently charged in connection with four armed robberies that same month in Independence, Excelsior Springs, Kansas City and Randolph.
They were caught after an Independence motel clerk called police because the clerk thought they were going to rob the motel, according to court documents.
When an officer arrived and attempted to pull over their car, Pruitt sped away, driving through a QuikTrip parking lot and colliding with another police car.
A third police vehicle pinned the driver’s door shut so Pruitt couldn’t escape, and he and House were both arrested.
Officers found a .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun in the car.
In February, Pruitt pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
House, 38, pleaded guilty in March to the same charges, but has not been sentenced.
