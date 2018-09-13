KC bank tellers replaced $100 bills with ones; stole nearly $400,000, feds say

A Kansas City bank teller has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $400,000 over a period of at least five years.
Stacey Lyn Crail, 46, and another, unnamed teller at the Central Bank of Kansas City stole packaged $100 bills and hid the thefts by replacing them with $1 bills, according to charges filed Wednesday in federal court.
Crail and the accomplice worked together because bank rules required that at least two employees enter the vault together, according to court documents.
To cover their tracks, Crail and the unnamed accomplice falsified the balance sheets for their teller drawers, the documents allege.
According to the charges, Crail and the accomplice took about $390,000 from 2012 until May 2017 before the thefts were discovered.
Crail appeared in U.S. District Court in Kansas City Wednesday and waived her right to have the case presented to a grand jury.
She then pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud.
No sentencing date has been set.
