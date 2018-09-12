Suspected hit-and-run driver allegedly threatens Overland Park police during standoff

A suspect in a hit-and-run crash fled to his mother’s Overland Park home where he barricaded himself and threatened to shoot police officers before surrendering Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
The standoff began shortly after noon near 101st and Bond streets, just west of Bluejacket Park.
“He told dispatchers that he was armed and that he would shoot at officers,” Overland Park police spokesman Officer John Lacy said.
Tactical teams with an armored vehicle called a “Bear” surrounded the home. Negotiators delivered a phone to the door of the home and also talked to the man through a microphone during a standoff that lasted over an hour and a half, Lacy said.
The man decided to surrender and exited the house peacefully. He was described as being under the influence of alcohol, Lacy said.
“I think he saw we had the big Bear and all the rifles and he decided to come on out,” Lacy said.
Police said the man appeared to be the driver who left the scene of a crash with another vehicle in the 9900 block of Metcalf Avenue. The man was taken into custody.
Charges had not been filed Wednesday afternoon.
