Former handyman resentenced for rape of 67-year-old Fairway woman in 2012 burglary

A former handyman convicted of raping a Fairway woman during a 2012 burglary was given a new prison sentence Wednesday, receiving 18 years and four months.
Jimmy Dean Crocker had previously been sentenced to 25 years, but the Kansas Court of Appeals sent the case back to Johnson County District Court and ordered a new sentencing hearing.
The appeals court had found that Crocker’s prior criminal record was improperly calculated.
A jury in 2013 found Crocker guilty in the attack on the 67-year-old woman in her home.
Crocker had previously done handyman work for the woman, according to testimony at trial.
Comments